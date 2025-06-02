Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Breweries to shut Mangalore brewery, plans Nanjangud expansion

United Breweries to shut Mangalore brewery, plans Nanjangud expansion

The move is part of a consolidation effort in its brewery operations, and the company plans to expand its Mysuru brewery

The planned expansion is intended to effectively meet future demand through improved operations within Karnataka.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd has announced plans to wind up operations at its Mangalore brewery unit in Karnataka with effect from June 30, 2025.
 
“We wish to inform that the company has decided to close its brewery unit situated at Plot No. 310, 311, 322E, Industrial Area, Baikampady, Mangalore – 575011, Karnataka (‘Mangalore Brewery’/‘Unit’) effective June 30, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The move is part of a consolidation effort in its brewery operations, and the company plans to expand its Mysuru brewery. “We have initiated a strategic capacity consolidation and are pursuing expansion at our Nanjangud brewery in Mysuru, where we are making significant investments to scale our supply chain efficiencies,” the company said.
 
 
The planned expansion is intended to effectively meet future demand through improved operations within Karnataka. “The closure of the Mangalore brewery will not impact our business performance in the state,” the company said. 

Q4FY25 results
 
UBL’s consolidated net profit rose by 19.87 per cent to Rs 97.76 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
 
According to a regulatory filing by UBL, which is under the control of Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV, its revenue from operations declined by 7.54 per cent to Rs 4,427.15 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 4,788.68 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s total expenses for the March quarter stood at Rs 4,303.09 crore, an 8.54 per cent decrease.
 
UBL’s total income, including other income, declined by 7.9 per cent to Rs 4,435.16 crore in the March quarter.
 
The company’s net profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, rose by 7.67 per cent to Rs 442.41 crore, compared to Rs 410.86 crore in the previous year.

Topics : United Breweries alcohol

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

