Uno Minda partners with Starcharge Energy to manufacture, sell EV chargers

The company has entered into a technical license agreement with Starcharge Energy Pte for wall-mounted AC chargers designed for home charging

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Auto components maker Uno Minda on Friday said it has tied up with Starcharge Energy to manufacture and sell electric vehicle supply equipment in the country.
The company has entered into a technical license agreement with Starcharge Energy Pte for wall-mounted AC chargers designed for home charging.
"This collaboration further strengthens our dedication to 'Make in India' and for accelerating the nation's transition to a sustainable and electrified future," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said in a statement.
StarCharge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 67 countries and regions with manufacturing facilities in the US, Vietnam, and China.

"We are optimistic about the outlook for EV adoption in India and believe there will be tremendous opportunities for home charging solutions," StarCharge Chairperson Shao Danwei stated.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uno Minda Electric Vehicles Make in India

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

