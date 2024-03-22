SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues: Credit Suisse tells Supreme Court

Swiss firm Credit Suisse on Friday informed the Supreme Court that SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh has cleared all his dues in the $24 million payment dispute.

The Court took note of the development and listed the matter for hearing in July to ensure that no further defaults are made by SpiceJet.

"Matter should be taken up after three months to ensure that they don’t default as they have been doing in the past,” the Court said.

Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been entangled in a legal conflict since 2015 over outstanding debts of approximately $24 million.

The apex court had last month directed the airline to pay $1.25 million by 15 March in addition to its monthly payments.

In September last year, the court permitted SpiceJet to pay the Swiss firm an additional $3 million over six months to settle its dues. SpiceJet was already paying Credit Suisse $500,000 per month, and the court directed it to pay an additional $500,000 per month for six months.

"You have the money to buy Go First but not to pay Credit Suisse," the Supreme Court on 19 February asked Singh while directing him to clear the outstanding dues to the Swiss firm by 15 March.

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways Private Ltd (BBAPL) have jointly submitted a bid for insolvent airline Go First, which ceased operations in May last year. Additionally, Sharjah-based aviation services company Sky One announced it had submitted a bid for the airline.

In August 2022, both Credit Suisse and SpiceJet had informed the SC that they had reached an agreement. However, in March 2023, Credit Suisse initiated a contempt case against Singh and the airline, asserting that SpiceJet had not honoured its payment obligations outlined in the settlement terms.

In 2011, the airline entered into a 10-year contract with Swiss maintenance firm SR Technics for aircraft servicing. In 2012, SR Technics transferred its right to recover the payment for maintenance to Credit Suisse.

While SpiceJet has recently raised certain funds, the airline has been facing a cash crunch for several quarters. It is also contending with multiple court cases regarding money owed to former owner Kalanithi Maran, financial services firm Credit Suisse, aircraft lessors, and engine lessors.