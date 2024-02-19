Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Strong Q3 performance stokes more upgrades than downgrades, shows data

Analysts raised 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimates for 49 per cent of 162 companies

Jefferies

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of companies (under coverage at Jefferies) whose earnings growth estimates got upgraded following their December quarter numbers beat those that faced downgrades by the widest margin in nine quarters. Analysts raised 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimates for 49 per cent of 162 companies. Previously, a higher number of companies whose earnings got revised upwards was during the September 2021 quarter.

Companies in the infra, power, auto, most US generics, energy and cement saw upgrades. Insurers, select building materials, industrials, chemicals and most consumer discretionary saw downgrades. Companies under Jefferies coverage earnings posted earnings growth of 25 per cent, driven by strong performance of state-owned enterprises, energy, metals, autos and pharma sectors.

Energy and metals companies saw their profit grow by 65 per cent during the December quarter. The consensus Nifty FY24 earnings was cut by a marginal 1 per cent, while for the Nifty Midcap index it was upgraded by 0.8 per cent.

Also Read

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Jefferies stays bullish on PSU stocks: SBI, Coal India, NTPC lead the way

Nifty hits new high as winning streak extends to 5th day; Sensex up 282 pts

Whirlpool set to sell 24% of India stake for up to $451 mn via market deals

Goldman raises global equities to 'overweight' on economic growth prospects

Minda Corp rallies 9%; Sula Vineyards slips 8% after huge block deals

Novartis soars 11%; board to support parent firm explore strategic options

Topics : Q3 results Indian companies Jefferies Nifty midcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon