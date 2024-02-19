Sensex (    %)
                        
Whirlpool set to sell 24% of India stake for up to $451 mn via market deals

Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Whirlpool plans to sell the stake at a price of 1230 rupees, a 7% discount to its closing price on Monday and plans to complete the deal by Wednesday

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Appliance maker Whirlpool is selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit this week for up to $451 million via stock market deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, amid record stock markets in the country.
Whirlpool plans to sell the stake at a price of 1230 rupees, a 7% discount to its closing price on Monday and plans to complete the deal by Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

