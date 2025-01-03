Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / US pizza chain Papa John's aims to re-enter Indian market in 2025

US pizza chain Papa John's aims to re-enter Indian market in 2025

Papa John's exited India in 2017 saying its restaurants were not able to meet the expectations of the brand and the franchisee

Papa John's

Papa John's has more than 5,900 locations in about 50 countries and territories, according to its website. | Photo: Indian Retailer

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US pizza chain Papa John's International plans to make its return to the Indian market in 2025, a year later than planned, while many Western brands rethink their plans as inflation hits consumer spending.

Papa John's exited India in 2017 saying its restaurants were not able to meet the expectations of the brand and the franchisee.

In the meantime rivals Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut have become popular as Indians increasingly opt for international cuisine.

India "remains a priority" and the company will open its first restaurants this year, a spokesperson for Papa John's said by email.

Under plans outlined in 2023, the company aimed to scale up to 650 outlets over a decade.

 

Also Read

mutual funds, investors

What are arbitrage funds: All you need to know before investing?

Supreme Court, SC

SC calls for govt 'introspection' over excessive delays in filing pleas

EaseMy Trip

Sold shares for personal reasons, said EaseMyTrip's Ex-CEO after resigning

EPFO

EPFO launches centralised pension system, benefiting 6.8 mn pensioners

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE: India has lodged protest with China over two new counties in Hotan prefecture, says MEA

"India is a complex market with unique consumer preferences. We are taking the necessary time to ensure our franchise partner opens with the right products and menu, technology, and restaurant footprint to ensure their long-term success," the company said.

Inflation is also squeezing middle class budgets, prompting some players to slow expansion plans.

India's Tata Consumer Products, which operates Starbucks stores under a joint venture, is pushing back plans for some new outlets until later in its schedule.

Consumer analysts in India still believe in the longer-term prospects for Western fast-food brands in the country noting its growing eating-out culture and urbanisation of smaller towns.

Papa John's has more than 5,900 locations in about 50 countries and territories, according to its website.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dabur India

Dabur expects single-digit revenue growth, flat operating profit in Q3FY25

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi to partner with Qualcomm for next-gen mobility solutions

Vedanta

Western Carriers India bags Rs 139 cr material handling order from Vedanta

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB sees robust growth in deposits in Q3FY25; CSB Bank logs over 20% growth

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla records 1.1% sales drop for 2024, first annual decline in 9 years

Topics : Papa John's Papa John

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon