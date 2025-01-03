Business Standard

Western Carriers India bags Rs 139 cr material handling order from Vedanta

Western Carriers India Ltd (WCIL), a Kolkata-based logistics firm, has secured a material handling order worth Rs 139 crore from Vedanta Ltd, the company said on Wednesday.

The order entails an import, finished goods domestic and export material handling contract at Vedanta's Jharsuguda plant for a duration of four years, WCIL said in a statement.

"The order strengthens our relationship with Vedanta. This order opens avenues for future projects within the mining and mineral sector," CEO of WCIL Kanishka Sethia said.

As of March 31, 2024, WCIL reported sales of Rs 1,685 crore, a nearly 3 per cent increase from the previous year. The company's net profit stood at Rs 80.35 crore, translating to a 12-per cent on-year growth.

 

In September, the company, founded in 1972, raised Rs 492 crore via its maiden IPO at a price of Rs 172 per share. At 3.16 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 122 per share on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

