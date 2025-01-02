Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Punjab National Bank sees healthy growth in deposits and advances in Q3

Punjab National Bank sees healthy growth in deposits and advances in Q3

While CSB Bank saw over 20 per cent YoY growth in deposits and advances in Q3, South Indian Bank's deposit growth was muted

Punjab National Bank PNB

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), in its quarterly update on Thursday, said its domestic deposits recorded a robust growth of 14.4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the October–December quarter (Q3FY25), growing almost in tandem with its domestic loan portfolio, which recorded a growth of 14.1 per cent YoY during the same period.
 
Sequentially, however, advances grew slightly faster than deposits for the New Delhi-based lender. While deposits grew 4.2 per cent sequentially, advances reported a 5 per cent growth.
 
At the end of the December quarter, PNB's domestic deposits totalled Rs 14.75 trillion, while its domestic advances reached Rs 10.61 trillion. Overall, the bank's domestic business recorded a 14.3 per cent YoY growth and a 4.5 per cent sequential growth in Q3, totalling Rs 25.37 trillion.
 
 
Separately, Kerala-based CSB Bank reported a 22.17 per cent YoY growth in its deposit base for Q3, reaching Rs 33,406 crore. Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 6.6 per cent YoY, while term deposits saw a 28 per cent YoY increase. Sequentially, CSB Bank’s deposits were up around 5 per cent over the previous quarter.
 
CSB Bank's advances outpaced its deposits in the reporting quarter, growing by 26.45 per cent YoY to reach Rs 28,914 crore. Notably, its gold loan portfolio saw a robust 36 per cent YoY growth. Sequentially, the loan portfolio grew by 7.6 per cent, again outpacing the bank's sequential deposit growth.

Also Read

CSB BANK

CSB Bank shares surge 6% as loan, deposits grow over 20% in Q3FY25

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Jan 2, 2025: Tata Motors, NMDC, South Indian Bank, RailTel

PremiumPralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank

Fairfax not to cut CSB Bank stake in five years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bandhan, IDFC First, RBL, CSB Bank among 19 financial stocks at 52-week low

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

CSB Bank Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 138 cr, income at Rs 1,064 cr

 
Meanwhile, South Indian Bank saw its advances outpace deposit growth in Q3FY25. The Kerala-based lender’s advances reported a 12 per cent YoY growth to Rs 86,965 crore, while its deposit base grew by just 6.28 per cent YoY to Rs 1.05 trillion.
 
Sequentially, South Indian Bank’s advances reported a 2.65 per cent increase, while its deposits, in fact, posted a marginal decline of 0.06 per cent over the previous quarter (Q2FY25), data shows.
 
Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank, in its quarterly update earlier this week, reported a 14 per cent YoY growth in its advances, reaching Rs 82,842 crore. Its deposits grew by 15.75 per cent YoY, outpacing advances, to stand at Rs 99,155 crore. Its overall business rose 14.93 per cent YoY to Rs 1.82 trillion as of December 31, 2024, against Rs 1.58 trillion in the year-ago period.
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest figures, system-wide credit growth accelerated in the fortnight ending December 13, rising by 11.5 per cent YoY. Deposits also grew in tandem, registering a similar 11.5 per cent YoY growth during the same period.
 
Credit growth in the economy, which had previously been driven primarily by retail credit, has tapered off from its peak following the RBI’s move in November last year to increase risk weights on unsecured loans and loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Additionally, with emerging stress in unsecured segments such as credit cards, personal loans, and microfinance, most lenders have scaled back their credit growth targets for the current financial year (FY25).
 
Meanwhile, there has been a scramble for deposits by banks as household savings increasingly move towards other investment avenues such as equity markets, mutual funds, pension funds, insurance, and others. Credit growth had exceeded deposit growth until a few months ago. It was in the fortnight ending October 18 that, after 30 months, deposit growth outpaced credit growth as credit growth came off its peaks from last year.
   

More From This Section

cement

JK Lakshmi Cement receives go-ahead from exchanges for amalgamation plan

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reports 25% rise in total sales at 79,466 units in Dec 2024

Anish Shah, Mahindra CEO & MD

Looking forward with hope to achieve growth at scale: Mahindra CEO

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor reports 7% increase in total sales at 321,687 units in Dec 2024

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Waaree Energies secures 150 MWp solar modules order for renewable project

Topics : CSB Bank South Indian Bank Punjab National Bank Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon