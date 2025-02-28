US Polo eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue in India, steps up marketing investments

Fashion distributor and retailer Arvind Fashions is stepping up marketing investments for its largest brand, US Polo, to help it reach an annualised revenue of Rs 3,000 crore in the coming years, up from the present level of Rs 2,000 crore.
“India has been our fastest-growing market over the long term and has the most long-term potential to become our biggest market as well,” J Michael Prince, president and chief executive officer (CEO), USPA, told Business Standard during his ongoing visit to India.
Having entered India in 2009, the country has become USPA’s third-largest market, following the United States and West Asia-Turkey. The US Polo Association, which recorded revenue of $2.3 billion in 2023, owns the US Polo brand.
“Typically, at a company level, we invest a little over 3 per cent in advertising. For US Polo, this has crossed 4 per cent and is rising further. We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to connecting with consumers, which will further fuel our growth,” said Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director and CEO, Arvind Fashions, which operates the brand in India.
He added that the group expects US Polo’s business to grow at 12-15 per cent, driven by a strong omni-channel presence, expansion into quick commerce, and increasing retail space, with stores eventually serving as supply hubs in smaller cities.
E-commerce accounts for 20-25 per cent of the brand’s overall sales, with the channel becoming an important growth driver in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Demand from these cities now accounts for 60 per cent of total e-commerce sales, up from 30 per cent in 2018.
“Additionally, we are seeing healthy like-for-like growth, including almost double-digit full-price like-for-like growth. We are also witnessing adjacent categories like kidswear, womenswear, and footwear growing faster than the core brand,” Chaturvedi said.
Adjacent categories now make up nearly 20 per cent of the brand’s overall sales.
Talking about the sustained slowdown in the apparel market amid a challenging demand environment, Chaturvedi said such cyclical trends do not impact strong brands.
“US Polo has a strong market leadership position in India. We will continue to invest in the brand and will outpace market growth,” he said.
According to a February 2025 report by Deloitte India and the Retailers Association of India (RAI), households in both urban and rural areas are expected to increase discretionary spending, largely due to a doubling of per capita income by 2030.
“The Indian apparel and footwear market was valued at $78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $106 billion by 2028 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5-8 per cent, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanisation, growing organised retail penetration, and a large pool of young and aspirational consumers,” the report further stated.