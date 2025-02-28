Friday, February 28, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, retains 28% market share

Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, retains 28% market share

The electric vehicle (EV) maker said this was backed by a strong S1 portfolio and a sales-and-service network of 4,000 stores across the country

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric, OLA (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle company, said it sold over 25,000 units in February, with a market share of over 28 per cent, cementing its market leadership in the EV two-wheeler (2W) segment. The company said this was backed by a strong S1 portfolio and a sales-and-service network of 4,000 stores across the country.
 
“We have successfully maintained strong sales momentum and a leadership position through February. We are now witnessing a sharp increase in demand beyond urban cities, particularly from Tier-III and Tier-IV towns,” said an Ola Electric Mobility Limited spokesperson. “With our Roadster X deliveries scheduled next month, we are confident of further accelerating EV adoption across the two-wheeler category in India.”
 
 
The company recently renegotiated its contracts with vehicle registration agencies, a move that temporarily impacted registration numbers on the VAHAN portal during February 2025. The negotiations aim to reduce costs and streamline the registration process.
 
Ola Electric also launched its flagship Gen-3 portfolio. The all-new portfolio starts at Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices). The company also rolled out its MoveOS 5 beta, unlocking a host of new features, including brake-by-wire, smart park, DIY ride modes, Bharat mode, and live location sharing.
 
The company recently entered the EV motorcycle segment with its Roadster X series. The all-new Roadster X series starts at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), which offers an unrivalled range of 501 km per charge.
 

More From This Section

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea gets Rs 16.73 cr GST notice, plans to challenge decision

wind power

Datta Power inks pact with SECI to supply power from 50-MW wind project

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS extends partnership with Norway's DNB Bank ASA for next 5 years

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green crosses 12GW renewable capacity, added 275 MW solar project

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, grabs 28% market share

Topics : Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Mobility two wheeler sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon