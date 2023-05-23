US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G



Hosting a workshop on 5G in New Delhi, the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Tuesday said the move was part of Washington's strategic technology partnership. The United States is eyeing greater bilateral technical and commercial cooperation in 5G & next generation tech.



It also highlighted new opportunities for bilateral technical and commercial cooperation in the sector, expanding strategic technology partnership, an important element of the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The workshop was an effort to convene leading industry experts and officials to exchange information on approaches, solutions, and applications of 5G and next generation networks in India.



The Indian telecommunication sector is the second largest in the world, with 1.2 billion subscribers. The rapid growth of India’s 5G sector presents a compelling need for infrastructure development, -- an opportunity for U.S. and Indian firms to share expertise, establish new partnerships and leverage private sector financing to support India’s digital connectivity goals. "5G is an important part of the United States’ and India’s shared efforts to build a resilient economy for now and for the future. To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions," US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said.

Facilitating 5G deployment is an increasingly important pillar of the US-India technology partnership and one of the six areas of focus for the iCET initiative.

