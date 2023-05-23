close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

The workshop was an effort to convene leading industry experts and officials to exchange information on approaches, solutions, and applications of 5G and next generation networks in India

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States is eyeing greater bilateral technical and commercial cooperation in 5G & next generation tech. 
Hosting a workshop on 5G in New Delhi, the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Tuesday said the move was part of Washington's strategic technology partnership.

The workshop was an effort to convene leading industry experts and officials to exchange information on approaches, solutions, and applications of 5G and next generation networks in India.
It also highlighted new opportunities for bilateral technical and commercial cooperation in the sector, expanding strategic technology partnership, an important element of the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

"5G is an important part of the United States’ and India’s shared efforts to build a resilient economy for now and for the future. To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions," US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said.
The Indian telecommunication sector is the second largest in the world, with 1.2 billion subscribers. The rapid growth of India’s 5G sector presents a compelling need for infrastructure development, -- an opportunity for U.S. and Indian firms to share expertise, establish new partnerships and leverage private sector financing to support India’s digital connectivity goals. 

Also Read

USTDA expecting portfolio to unlock $37 bn financing in India: Director

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment

India-Egypt bilateral trade to top $12 billion in next 5 years: PM Modi

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

FTSE ups Manyavar's weighting; Max Healthcare likely to make MSCI cut

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

SpiceJet hikes salaries for captain pilots to Rs 7.5 lakh per month


Facilitating 5G deployment is an increasingly important pillar of the US-India technology partnership and one of the six areas of focus for the iCET initiative.
Topics : United States bilateral ties 5G spectrum

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

PC, Personal computer
4 min read

Dixon Technologies profit climbs 27.7% to Rs 80.62 cr in March quarter

Dixon Technologies
2 min read

FTSE ups Manyavar's weighting; Max Healthcare likely to make MSCI cut

Benchmark Indices
2 min read
Premium

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

jobs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon