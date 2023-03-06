JUST IN
Business Standard

IIM Calcutta concludes campus placements with 573 offers for entire batch

Average yearly compensation Rs 35.07 lakh, median at Rs 33.67 lakh; top 25 percentile receive average yearly pay of Rs 50.86 lakh

Topics
IIM Calcutta | campus placement | MBA

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season

IIM Calcutta completed the placements for its flagship twp-year MBA programme on February 24, securing 573 offers for every student in the 58th batch.

In a statement, the institute said that the placement season concluded with students receiving an average yearly compensation of Rs 35.07 lakh and median compensation being Rs 33.67 lakh, with the top 25 percentile (in terms of salaries offered) of students receiving yearly compensation on average of Rs 50.86 lakh.

The consulting sector made the highest number of offers at 232, followed by the finance sector (86). The two sectors accounted for 55.5 per cent of the total offers.

Financial institutions such as A91 Partners, BNP Paribas, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Macquarie Group, and Nomura participated while consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney and McKinsey & Co were the top recruiters in the consulting sector.

Sales & Marketing (52 offers) and General Management (82 offers) together accounted for another 23.4 per cent of the total offers, with companies like Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services and Vedanta among the top recruiters in the sector.

Software services and e-commerce brands accounted for nearly 18.2 per cent of hires. The top recruiters included Amazon, Adobe, Flipkart, Microsoft, Navi, Paytm, Salesforce, Zomato.

The placement drive fully followed a cluster-cohort process with all firms of the cluster getting equal opportunity to interview, the institute said. The process was conducted in hybrid mode.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:55 IST

