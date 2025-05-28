Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

The total business stood at Rs 41,234 crore, reflecting its growing role in the rural economy, according to a statement

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth Rs 9,190 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025, on the back of increased lending activity and improved management practices.

The total business stood at Rs 41,234 crore, reflecting its growing role in the rural economy, according to a statement.

"The bank's net profit, which stood at Rs 32.82 crore in 2017, has now crossed Rs 100 crore -- registering a threefold increase.

"This remarkable growth highlights not only increased lending activity but also the impact of improved management practices and enhanced transparency," it added.

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth Rs 9,190 crore.

 

By 2025, this figure has surged to Rs 23,061 crore under the Yogi government -- a testament to its effectiveness in economically empowering farmers and small entrepreneurs across the state.

The crop loan disbursements have also doubled to Rs 11,516 crore.

Additionally, 13 new branches of cooperative banks have been established, and PACS (primary agriculture credit societies) have been upgraded into multi-service centers, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh cooperative banks

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

