VE Commercial Vehicles total sales up 29.4% to 6,476 units in August

Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 29.4 per cent growth in total sales at 6,476 units in August 2023.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,003 units in August 2022, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

August 2023 sales included 6,239 units of the Eicher brand and 237 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 5,907 units last month as compared to 4,530 units in August 2022.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were down 8.5 per cent to 332 units as against 363 units in August 2022, it added.

