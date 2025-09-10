Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

The company is also planning to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and is inviting downstream players to set up their manufacturing units at this park, said CEO Rajiv Kumar

"We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal, Odisha, (with a capacity of) three million tonnes," Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for the Aluminium business at Vedanta, said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Vedanta is in the process of acquiring land for its 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha, a top company official said on Wednesday.

"We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal, Odisha, (with a capacity of) three million tonnes," Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for the Aluminium business at Vedanta, said.

Currently, the company's total capacity stands at 3 million tonnes. "We want to go to six million tonnes, for which we are actively involved in land acquisition, and hopefully things are progressing very well," Kumar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ALUMEX India 2025, organised by Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) in the national capital during September 10-13.

 

This green aluminium smelter, he said, has the potential to create over two lakh jobs.

On the investment to be made in the said plant, he said that "Aluminium is very heavy on investment and is a capital-intensive industry...it is progressing and any facility like this will take three to four years."  Vedanta, he said, is a manufacturer and exporter of billets, a key raw material for the extrusion industry.

"We have in place a roadmap. We are already investing in billet capacity. We are already 580 kilo tonnes and moving to doubling the capacity," he explained.

Furthermore, Kumar stated that the company is also planning to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and is inviting downstream players to set up their manufacturing units at this park.

ALUMEX India 2025, the country's first dedicated aluminium extrusion exhibition, is expected to bring together more than 200 exhibitors and around 25,000 business visitors from across the aluminium value chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

