Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Odisha signs MoUs worth ₹2,655 crore at SEMICON India 2025 Conclave

Odisha signs MoUs worth ₹2,655 crore at SEMICON India 2025 Conclave

The state government signed the MoUs with big names in the industry at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan

Stating that Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India's next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at the conclave in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that Odisha has signed MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore with major firms for setting up their semiconductor units in the state.

The state government signed the MoUs with big names in the industry at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi.

"I had the privilege to inaugurate the Odisha Pavilion, where we signed MoUs worth 2,655 crore with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,005 crore) and @SancodeTech in technological partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad & APIRC Penang (Rs 1,650 crore), while engaging with global majors like Intel, Micron, Western Digital, Renesas, and Siemens," Majhi said in a post on X.

 

Stating that Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India's next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at the conclave in New Delhi, the chief minister said that the engagements with big names in the sector mark a decisive step in positioning the state as a preferred global destination for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry.

"With landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, along with the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, we are committed to building a world-class ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and investment in semiconductors and electronics," Majhi said.

Also Read

Tiger

Odisha's Debrigarh to become India's newest tiger reserve after revival

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Odisha power discoms launch 1 kW rooftop solar scheme for households

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Odisha from September 1-5

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan

Chhattisgarh, Odisha move to resolve decade-old Mahanadi water disputepremium

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

The chief minister met the leadership of @SIcsemHQ at the conclave. "With groundbreaking of their plant in Odisha expected during mid-October 2025 - a big leap toward strengthening India's chip manufacturing ecosystem," Odisha Electronics & Information Technology (EIT) department said in a post on X.

"Majhi also met the leadership of @RIR_Power at #SemiconIndia2025. Their clean room will be ready by Sep 2025 with SiC wafer fabrication launching Dec 2025 in #Odisha. RIR's Taiwan tie-up delivers 6' SiC wafers; packaging dry run set for March 2026!", the department said.

Majhi also met @RenesasGlobal delegation led by Malini Narayanamoorthi. Renesas is keen to form JVs as technology partner and tie-up with @IITBhubaneswar for embedded design training. Bringing the RenesasC2S MoU benefits to Odisha Youth, it said.

"MoU signed with @SancodeTech in technological partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad & APIRC Penang! Plans include a high-value skilling centre for Odisha's youth and exploring G2G collaboration with Malaysia. Major step towards VLSI & packaging excellence," the department said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

critical minerals, metals, mining

Cabinet clears ₹1,500 cr scheme to promote critical mineral recycling

India, steel, China

Thaw in India-China relation set to boost foreign tourist arrivalspremium

Manufacturing Industry, tariffs, Trade exports

New-age reality check: NSO set to reboot industrial activity codespremium

shipbuilding

Centre to introduce ₹2000 crore insurance support for shipbuilders

airfares

Diwali travel costs spike as airfares rise 52% on weak rupee, capacity cutpremium

Topics : Odisha semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategyGST RatesSchool Holiday on September 4Bihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon