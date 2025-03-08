Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Company on track to achieve 30% women in workforce by 2030, says Vedanta

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has launched the Women of Zinc campaign, attracting women to metals sector on International Women's Day 2025. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Vedanta on Saturday said it is on track to achieve 30 per cent women representation by 2030.

Notably, 28 per cent of its women representation is in decision-making roles, highest among metals and mining companies in the country.

Vedanta is bridging the talent gap by adding qualified women into its fold, a statement said.

Aligned with Vedanta's sustainability goals, the company has implemented progressive people policies to support its workforce, including rich job content, targeted hiring, mentorship programs, accelerated career-growth opportunities in high-growth businesses.

Policies such as 'no questions asked' work-from-home option for women, flexible work hours, year-long sabbatical for childcare and spouse hiring among others, support their growth during different life-stages.

 

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has launched the Women of Zinc campaign, attracting women to metals sector on International Women's Day 2025.

The campaign is a bold initiative designed to showcase the exciting career opportunities for women in the metals, mining, and manufacturing sectors, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vedanta Gender equality

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

