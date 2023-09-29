close
Vedanta to spin off, list six businesses to attract big-ticket investment

Shares of Vedanta rose 6.8% on Thursday following reports of the split

Vedanta

Photographer: Kanishka Sonthalia/Bloomberg

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Indian metals-to-oils conglomerate Vedanta Ltd said on Friday it plans to spin off and list six of its companies to attract big-ticket investment to help the expansion and growth of each of the businesses.

The company wants to get better valuation for its units through the spin-off, a source with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters on Thursday.

Vedanta, the Indian unit of UK-based Vedanta Resources, is currently valued at 823.83 billion rupees ($9.92 billion), having lost about a third of its market capital so far this year.

Topics : Stock Market Vedanta Stock Split Mining industry

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

