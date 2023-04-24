close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta), parent company of mining giant Vedanta Ltd said it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in this month to reduce its gross debt by a further $1 bn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vedanta

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta), the parent company of Mumbai-listed mining giant Vedanta Ltd, on Monday said it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in this month to reduce its gross debt by a further USD 1 billion.

Vedanta has now reduced debt by a total of USD 3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging.

It had announced plans to reduce debt by USD 4 billion within 3 years.

"Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 per cent of its committed reduction in just 14 months," the firm said in a statement.

The firm's gross debt now stands at USD 6.8 billion, down from USD 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and from USD 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

"During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta," the statement said.

Also Read

Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal

Jaipur to get India's 2nd largest cricket stadium named after Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal weighing Vedanta stake sale as last resort, says report

Govt to check foreign fund appetite in Hindustan Zinc before stake dilution

Gautam Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble. Look at Vedanta

Digital firm MapmyIndia's profit up 23% at Rs 107 crore in FY23

S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Mining industry loans

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure ris

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore

banks
2 min read

Digital firm MapmyIndia's profit up 23% at Rs 107 crore in FY23

Profit
2 min read

S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

stake sale, shares, investors, investment
2 min read

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital

bond yields
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon