Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 03:08 PM IST
Home / Companies / News / BillDesk set to acquire Worldline India's payments business

BillDesk set to acquire Worldline India's payments business

Fintech major BillDesk is set to buy Worldline India's payments arm in a deal pegged at $100-150 million, strengthening its aggregation and omnichannel merchant capabilities

BillDesk said the acquisition would expand its reach into additional regional markets, strengthen merchant distribution and accelerate monetisation opportunities

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Payments technology major BillDesk is set to acquire Worldline India’s payments business, a move that will bolster its capabilities in payment aggregation, transaction switching and omnichannel merchant acquisition.
 
While BillDesk did not disclose the transaction value, industry sources pegged the deal size at between $100 million and $150 million.
 
“It strengthens our ability to deliver a more connected and scalable payments experience for banks, enterprises and merchants, while supporting digital adoption across markets and segments,” said M N Srinivasu, Co-founder of BillDesk.
 
Sources said payment companies such as PayU and AvenuesAI had also evaluated the asset before the transaction was finalised.
 
 
BillDesk said the acquisition would expand its reach into additional regional markets, strengthen merchant distribution and accelerate monetisation opportunities in the mid-market merchant segment.

The combined business is expected to offer integrated acceptance, settlement and value-added services to small and mid-sized enterprises.
 
“Together, the businesses will provide a coordinated omnichannel payments experience spanning digital transactions, recurring mandates, cross-border flows, and in-store point-of-sale (POS) and QR acceptance across urban and emerging markets. Worldline India payment team’s strong execution and domain expertise enhances BillDesk’s delivery capabilities for its next phase of growth,” the company said in a statement.
 
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as legal counsel to BillDesk, while EY served as the diligence adviser.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

