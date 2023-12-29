Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vi shares rise 22% to 1 yr high as company nears fundraising deadline

The company has said multiple times that any new funding by banks will be used for the deployment of capital expenditure, and not to roll over existing dues

Vodafone Idea

VIL’s wireless broadband (4G) net additions of 0.6 million in February is far lower than that of its key rivals Airtel and Jio

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) jumped more than 22 per cent on Friday to hit a one-year high level as the company nears the end of its self-imposed deadline for fund infusion.

Speaking at a post-result analyst call after second quarter results were announced, Vodafone Idea Chief Executive Akshaya Moondra had said the equity funding of about Rs 2,000 crore should close by the end of the third quarter (October-December) of FY24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Analysts believe the latest rise in share prices is in anticipation of this.

The company has been engaging with lenders for further debt fundraising as well as with other parties for equity or equity-linked fundraising, to make required investments for network expansion, including 5G rollout.

Moondra had earlier said the company's promoters were also ready to contribute more equity, directly or indirectly. Former Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla returned to the Vi board in April as an additional director, less than two years after leaving it.

The company has said multiple times that any new funding by banks will be used for the deployment of capital expenditure, and not to roll over existing dues. After those obligations are complete, it will aim to focus on deploying funds for rolling out 5G.

Vi's two main competitors -- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel -- have already launched 5G services in 4,333 and 3,500 cities, respectively.

At the end of the second quarter (July-September) of FY24, the total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of September 30, 2023, stood at Rs 2.12 trillion, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.35 trillion.

Adjusted Gross Liability of Rs 68,180 crore were due to the government. Debt from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 7,860 crore while Optionally Convertible Debentures amounted to Rs 1,610 crore.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

State-owned NBCC bags Rs 89 cr order from DMRC to construct staff quarters

Tata's TCIL to invest over Rs 1,785 cr in manufacturing unit in Jamshedpur

Delhi court extends ED custody of three vivo-India executives by one day

SJVN secures Rs 10,000 cr construction finance facility from banks

Nephrocare India raises Rs 8.08 crore in pre IPO round, eyes 300 clinics

Topics : Vodafone Idea Fundraising telecom sector fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon