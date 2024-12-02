Business Standard
Vodafone Idea becomes latest telco to launch AI-powered spam filter

Vi is continuously working to develop solutions to curb spam, including voice calls, to ensure its users are further protected from unsolicited calls

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday became the latest telecom operator to announce the launch of a spam management solution. Similar to Bharti Airtel and BSNL, Vi's spam filter will be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and has already identified 24 million spam texts, the company said.
 
The filter will proactively detect and flag potential spam messages to users through an automated process. Messages identified as spam will be tagged as ‘Suspected Spam’ to warn users instantly, the telco said.
 
The system continuously analyses incoming SMS messages using AI algorithms trained on millions of examples, identifying potential threats, including fraudulent links, unauthorised promotions, and identity theft attempts. Through ML, it will continually improve by adapting to new spam trends and evolving to address new types of spam as they emerge.
 
 
Vi is continuously working to develop solutions to curb spam, including voice calls, to ensure its users are further protected from unsolicited calls. These measures are in addition to various existing solutions and practices, including simplifying the mobile app URL for filing spam complaints by enabling automatic pickup of spam content (SMS), sender number, and date, as well as whitelisting URLs in brand messages, the telco said.
 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

