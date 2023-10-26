Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Consolidated net loss widens to Rs 8,738 crore

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 8,737.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore a year ago.
Its consolidated revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 10,716.3 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 10,655.5 crore in the September 2022 quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)