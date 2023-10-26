Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Consolidated net loss widens to Rs 8,738 crore

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 8,737.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 10,716.3 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 10,655.5 crore in the September 2022 quarter.