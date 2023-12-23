Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in TN

In collaboration with insurance companies, Volkswagen India said it was also ensuring swift settlement of claims, facilitating a streamlined process for affected customers

Volkswagen

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European automaker Volkswagen India has extended its enhanced service support to affected customers in Tamil Nadu following the impact of heavy rains and flooding in the state, the company said on Saturday.
The initiative, with effect from December 22, would offer service support to flood affected car owners including Roadside Assistance, special benefits on parts, labour costs and car care treatment among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Extended service support across regions such as Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin cities. In addition, the warranty and extended warranty coverage for flood-affected vehicles at these locations are extended until January 31, 2024," a company statement here said.
The benefit can be availed by customers opting for insurance or cash claims.
In collaboration with insurance companies, Volkswagen India said it was also ensuring swift settlement of claims, facilitating a streamlined process for affected customers.
Affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at its toll-free number 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155.
Across its dealer networks in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, Volkswagen India said it is implementing special support measures with the objective of ensuring a quick and quality service offering to its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to commence exports to Vietnam from 2024

Central team likely to visit rain-hit districts in south Tamil Nadu

As Indian mkt matures, global automakers aim to make India an export hub

Tesla to recall over 120,000 vehicles in US: Road safety regulator

Nike forecast cut rattles sportswear stocks as consumer spending stumbles

Tencent leads $80 billion rout as China gaming curbs revive crackdown fears

Maruti Suzuki to set up second JIM in Haryana, boosting skills training

DIAL says its excess baggage service has helped passengers save Rs 7 crore

Topics : Volkswagen flood Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon