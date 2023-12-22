Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maruti Suzuki to set up second JIM in Haryana, boosting skills training

Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of Rs 5.8 crore, the auto major said in a statement

maruti suzuki

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Haryana government to set up second Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in the state.
The new institute would come up at Kansala in Rohtak, Haryana and will be operational next year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of Rs 5.8 crore, the auto major said in a statement.
The Haryana government has provided the land and building for the JIM, Kansala, while the company will provide equipment, training modules, trained teachers, and will manage this institute for 15 years, it added.
"The Indian passenger vehicle industry is now world's third largest and growing. It is our responsibility to prepare human capacity corresponding to manufacturing capacity to meet this growth," MSI Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti stated.
Skilling youth with industry ready skills will help in realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.
MSI currently has three JIMs -- two in Gujarat and one in Haryana. The second institute at Rohtak would take the total tally of such institutes to four in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

DIAL says its excess baggage service has helped passengers save Rs 7 crore

London-bound British Airways flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

NFRA's points irregularities in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Fairfax Financial pares 5.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs 1,198 crore

Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Haryana Skill Training

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon