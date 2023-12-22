Sensex (    %)
                        
DIAL says its excess baggage service has helped passengers save Rs 7 crore

The service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage, DIAL said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said its excess baggage service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage since the initiative started in 2020.
Under the service, prices start at Rs 99 per kilogram.
"Excess baggage delivery is offered at less than 1/5th of the typical excess baggage cost, making it a highly cost-effective solution for travellers. Passengers also enjoy the flexibility to choose between air and road delivery options, with road delivery guaranteeing baggage arrival within 4-7 days and air delivery ensuring a swift arrival within 72 hours," DIAL said in a release.
The service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage, it added.
With respect to the service, domestic routes such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, and Guwahati have emerged as the most sought-after choices among passengers, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

