Waaree Energies partners with NTPC for 135 MW solar module supply

The photovoltaic modules will be utilized by NTPC for a solar power project in Baran district of Rajasthan. The order is expected to be completed within a span of 4 months.

NTPC

NTPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generating entity. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Waaree Energies Ltd on Wednesday said it has partnered with NTPC to supply over 135 MW of solar PV modules.
The photovoltaic modules will be utilized by NTPC for a solar power project in Baran district of Rajasthan. The order is expected to be completed within a span of 4 months, Waaree Energies said in a statement.
"Such projects provide us with a splendid opportunity to further that objective, through the provision of our state-of-the-art solar PV modules, Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group said.
With a capacity of 12 GW, Waaree Energies is India's largest solar module manufacturer. The company has presence in multiple locations in India and worldwide.
NTPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generating entity.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

