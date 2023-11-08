Sensex (0.00%)
64945.63 3.23
Nifty (0.09%)
19424.85 + 18.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
6203.90 + 72.65
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
40402.20 + 352.40
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
43688.20 -49.70
Heatmap

Go First lenders likely to recover Rs 1,600-1,900 cr through Thane land

The Go First lenders are seeking to recover around 25-30% or Rs 1,600 crore-Rs 1,900 crore of their exposure to the airline

Go First

The airline owes Rs 6,521 crore to lenders

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The lenders of airline Go First are seeking to recover around 25-30 per cent or Rs 1,600 crore-Rs 1,900 crore of their exposure to the airline. A senior banker said that this would come from the land in Thane that the Wadia group has given as collateral to the banks, according to a report in the Financial Express (FE).

Go First, which stopped its flying operations from May 3 this year, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The airline owes Rs 6,521 crore to the lenders, including the Central Bank of India, the Bank of Baroda, the Deutsche Bank, and the IDBI Bank. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the FE report, the recovery of 25-30 per cent is a little less than what the financial creditors have realised from the IBC process in FY23 at 36 per cent. In the last couple of years, the recovery has improved from 17 per cent in FY21 and 23 per cent in FY22.

Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer of Go First, had said that the value of 94 acres of land is Rs 3,000 crore.

In November last year, the aviation sector regulator informed the Delhi High Court that the government directive exempting aviation leases from bankruptcy moratorium should be applicable even to companies undergoing insolvency proceedings.

A lender said, “Everything depends on the judgment of the Delhi High Court. If the High Court judgment comes that the lessors can take the aircraft, then nothing will be left for us, and liquidation will be the only option. Without aircraft, there will be no airline.”

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Go First decided to extend the deadline by 90 days for the resolution under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and not to release more funds to the airline.

The senior banker said, “We have agreed for the 90-day extension for the resolution, now the RP (Resolution Professional) will file a formal application with the National Company Law Tribunal.”

Also Read

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Go First creditors seek complete control over the resolution process

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

US invests $553 mn in Adani's Sri Lanka port to curb China's influence

Walmart readies 'Open Call' in India on way to $10 bn a year export target

Airbus edges towards 2023 delivery goal after 18% increase in October

Only 19% of claims by creditors admitted: Go First RP tells Court

Topics : IBC Indian airlines Airline sector BS Web Reports IBC resolution IBC rules

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon