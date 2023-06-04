close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Retail giant Walmart's shareholding in decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has dropped to 85 per cent from 89 per cent following its ongoing fundraise of USD 1 billion, the US based firm said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Walmart

Walmart

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail giant Walmart's shareholding in decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has dropped to 85 per cent from 89 per cent following its ongoing fundraise of USD 1 billion, the US based firm said.

PhonePe has now raised a total of USD 850 million of primary capital in the current round till the end of May.

"During the three months ended April 30, 2023, the company received USD 0.5 billion related to new rounds of equity funding for the company's majority-owned PhonePe subsidiary, which reduced the company's ownership from approximately 89 per cent as of January 31, 2023 to approximately 85 per cent," Walmart said in a latest regulatory filing.

Till April 30, the Walmart group firm has raised USD 750 million, including USD 200 million capital infusion from Walmart.

General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed USD 550 million in the ongoing USD 1 billion funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of USD 12 billion.

Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds have invested USD 100 million during the funding round.

Also Read

Walmart's payments startup PhonePe seeks to raise $1 billion: Report

PhonePe raises Rs 1,649 crore in additional funding from Walmart

PhonePe raises $200 mn additional funding from Walmart at $12 bn valuation

Retail giant Walmart gets $1-billion tax bill for PhonePe shift to India

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods by 2027: Walmart CEO

ITC Limited, Vidya Polymer submit resolution plans for Shakti Bhog

India deserves to have more non-stop overseas flights: Air India CEO

Bharat unbound: Fly91 Airlines unveils first look, brand logo, tagline

Marketing technology firm ZoomInfo plans to lay off 3% of workforce

NCLT approves 180 resolution plans involving Rs 51,424 cr in FY23

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Walmart PhonePe

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Buoyed by record viewership in IPL, Disney Star eyes another leap

IPL 2023 Final Live Score, CSK vs GT. Photo: Sportzpics
6 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

ITC Limited, Vidya Polymer submit resolution plans for Shakti Bhog

banks, moratorium, loans, IBC, nclt
2 min read

India deserves to have more non-stop overseas flights: Air India CEO

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
4 min read

Bharat unbound: Fly91 Airlines unveils first look, brand logo, tagline

airlines, air hostess
2 min read

Most Popular

Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
3 min read

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath
3 min read

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Samsung may lose PLI scheme incentives for 1st yr due to invoicing issues

Samsung
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon