Bharat unbound: Fly91 Airlines unveils first look, brand logo, tagline

The regional airline Fly91 to hit the Indian skies between October-December

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Regional carrier Fly91 revealed its first look on Friday along with the launch of its brand logo and tagline- "Bharat Unbound", the Economic Times (ET) reported.
Fly91 is a regional carrier that aims to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India. The new airline is particularly eyeing the under-served and unserved airports where the VAT rates on fuel are lower.  The airline said it aims to connect every Indian to their dreams, passions, aspirations, adventures and beyond, according to media reports.

The new airline plans to hit the Indian skies by this winter in the October-December quarter. The newly overhauled company website has also started expecting job applications for several roles including pilots, cabin crew, engineering, airport operations, and in the corporate department.
The soon-to-be-launched airline is steered by top aviation veterans like Harsha Raghavan, the former Fairfax India head and Manoj Chaco who has served as Vice-president of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

 According to Fly91 its logo which depicts a flying butterfly is a symbol of India's mesmerising beauty and vibrant diversity.
The new Goa airport built by GMR will serve as its main base.

For the first time, Goa will house the headquarters of an airline.
Fly91 secured the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) earlier this year. However, its Air Operator's Permit (AOP) from the DGCA is still pending.

Just Udo Aviation Private Limited, owned by Raghavan and Chacko, is FLY91's parent company and has raised capital of Rs 200 crore.
The regional carrier aims to have a fleet of ATR-72 aircraft with 76 seats.

The airlines will start operations with three planes and will later add three more in the first year.
FLY91 plans to fly between states but is not keen on flying with Airbus or Boeing, according to media reports.


Topics : Domestic airlines DGCA Goa BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

