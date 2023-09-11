Walt Disney, Charter Communications near distribution deal: Report

Also Read Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney 8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan RIL backed HFCL bags Rs 83 crore order to supply optical fibre cable KKR to further invest Rs 2,070 cr in Reliance Retail, up stake to 1.42% Reappointment of ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi gets RBI approval Going back in time: Ancient shipbuilding revival process to begin tomorrow Tata Consumer Products to continue to launch products in core categories

Walt Disney and Charter Communications are nearing a distribution deal that would see the entertainment giant's programming return to the Spectrum cable service, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.Charter, one of the biggest cable companies in the United States, has been locked in a distribution battle with Walt Disney over how much its channels are worth and how to package them.Disney shares rose 1.9% and Charter was up 2.5% after the CNBC report.The two companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.ESPN, ABC and other Disney channels disappeared from Charter's Spectrum cable service on Aug 31, depriving its nearly 15 million video subscribers of access to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, college football and other programming.Charter pays Disney more than $2.2 billion annually for the right to distribute ABC, ESPN, FX and other channels to subscribers, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles.Companies like Charter say rising distribution fees are forcing cable companies to increase prices, causing consumers to leave.This "vicious video cycle" has cost the industry 25 million customers the last five years, according to a Charter presentation.Disney is trying to manage declining cable subscribers as it builds streaming offerings.The company counts on fees companies such as Charter pay to partly cover rising programming costs, including the rights to air sports such as the NFL and NBA.It wants to keep as many cable subscribers as possible while it prepares to offer ESPN directly to consumers on an app.Disney has balked at Charterâ€™s demand that it provide Disney+ for free.