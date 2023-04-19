Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

By Thomas Buckley and Lucas Shaw

Walt Disney Co. plans to start cutting thousands of jobs next week, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, people familiar with the matter said.





The company declined to comment. The cuts will span TV, film, theme parks and corporate positions, and affect every region where Disney operates, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. Some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24.



The cuts are coming across the company, the people said, including at Disney Entertainment, which was created in a restructuring this year as home to the company’s movie and TV production and distribution businesses, including streaming. Disney said in February it planned to eliminate 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000, part of an overall strategy to shave $5.5 billion in annual costs.

As part of that effort, the company is paring its commitment to general entertainment, focusing more on franchise properties and well-recognized brands. As a result, the entertainment division will be a focus of the cuts. As part of that restructuring, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger moved to restore authority to creative executives. He elevated key lieutenants including Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, the co-chairmen of Disney Entertainment.