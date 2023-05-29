close

WardWizard Innovations partners with iCreate to mentor EV startups

The partnership will be working at the grass-roots level, providing the best solutions, guidance to build a strong ecosystem for the EV startups, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Electric vehicles

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Gujarat-based electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations & Mobility on Monday announced stitching a strategic partnership with start-up incubator iCreate to mentor and fund promising EV startups in the country.

Through this partnership, EV makers will facilitate active mentorship for entrepreneurs at iCreate's campus in Ahmedabad to enhance subject matter expertise and further their technological innovations for the accelerating EV industry, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility said in a statement.

The collaboration is aligned with the Government start-up India program, which seeks to support entrepreneurs in building a robust start-up ecosystem and transforming India into a country of job creators, it stated.

Through our partnership with iCreate, we are looking to foster the exchange of ideas with promising startups and help them with our market knowledge and experience to understand the industry better, said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited.

The partnership will be working at the grass-roots level, providing the best solutions, guidance to build a strong ecosystem for the EV startups, he said.

With our combined expertise and the potential of home-grown innovations, we are committed to revolutionizing the future of mobility in India, Avinash Punekar, Chief Executive Officer, iCreate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Start-ups Electric Vehicles

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

