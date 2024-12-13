Welspun Corp to invest $100 mn to double capacity at Little Rock facility

Business Standard
The unit's present manufacturing capacity is 1.75 lakh tonnes and the expansion project is expected to be executed by March 2026, the company said

Part of Welspun World, Welspun Corp Ltd is one of top-three manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Welspun Corp on Monday said the company has kicked off a US$ 100-million expansion plan to double the capacity of its Little Rock facility in the US to 3.5 lakh tonnes.

The unit's present manufacturing capacity is 1.75 lakh tonnes and the expansion project is expected to be executed by March 2026, the company said.

Its step-down subsidiary Welspun Tubular LLC on Friday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its high-frequency induction welding (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, US, Welspun Corp said.

The expansion represents a US$ 100-million investment to expand and upgrade the company's line pipe portfolio in the US and expected to add an additional 175 jobs at the Little Rock plant.

 

Welspun World Chairman B K Goenka said, "We are glad to be in Little Rock to announce the expansion of our plant here which we set up back in 2007, and have successfully maintained a relationship with Arkansas region and its people."  "The Port of Little Rock is quickly becoming the centre of economic development for our region, and today's groundbreaking is only going to continue that," Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Part of Welspun World, Welspun Corp Ltd is one of top-three manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally.

"The enhancement of the product portfolio involves inclusion of pipe sizes up to 24-inch outer diameter (OD) and 0.75-inch wall thickness with grades up to X80," the company said.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

