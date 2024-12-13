Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet clears Rs 160 crore pending employee provident fund dues

SpiceJet clears Rs 160 crore pending employee provident fund dues

The low-cost carrier, which has been facing multiple headwinds, recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, following which it has been clearing statutory, GST (Goods and Services Tax) and other dues

Spicejet

The airline has also resolved various disputes with aircraft lessors and other creditors. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet on Friday said it has cleared all employee provident fund dues worth Rs 160.07 crore that were pending for over two years.

The low-cost carrier, which has been facing multiple headwinds, recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, following which it has been clearing statutory, GST (Goods and Services Tax) and other dues.

Employee provident fund dues amounting to Rs 160.07 crore, spanning over two years, have been cleared, the airline said in a release.

According to the release, since October, SpiceJet has been utilising its internal cash flows to meet its statutory obligations, including provident fund and TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) payments, the release said.

 

The airline has also resolved various disputes with aircraft lessors and other creditors.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 1.38 per cent to close at Rs 58.59 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

SpiceJet set to hold annual general meeting for FY24 on December 30

SpiceJet set to hold annual general meeting for FY24 on December 30

Spicejet

SpiceJet secures rights to operate 100 Haj flights from 4 cities in 2025

SpiceJet

Aircastle drops insolvency case against SpiceJet after $5.6 mn settlement

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies 3% after lessor Aircastle withdraws insolvency case

Flight, plane, Airplane

IndiGo, SpiceJet up 3% after domestic air traffic crosses 5 lakh on Nov 17

Topics : SpiceJet Provident Fund Employee Provident Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon