close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Welspun One Logistics Parks raises Rs 500 cr under 2nd AIF in initial phase

Along with project-level debt, this is expected to give the fund enough dry powder to invest in projects which entail an outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
logistics, warehouse, infra

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Monday said it has successfully concluded the initial close of its second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), WOLP Fund 2, raising Rs 500 crore in eight weeks.

WOLP Fund 2 was launched in March and aims to raise a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore, including a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a statement.

The sum of Rs 500 crore was raised from domestic high net worth and family office investors, it said and added that the speed of the raise underscores the strong investor confidence in both, the Welspun One platform and the prospects of the warehousing and industrial sector in India.

We have witnessed an exceptional investor response, as the first round of WOLP Fund 2 successfully closed at INR 500 crore within an 8-week timeframe, which is a record of sorts in the alternative investments space, said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director at Welspun One Logistics Parks.

Along with project-level debt, this is expected to give the fund enough dry powder to invest in projects which entail an outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore, the company said.

Fund 2 is the successor to WOLP Fund 1, introduced in early 2021, which has since been fully committed across a portfolio of six projects pan-India aggregating to 6.5 million square feet of grade A warehousing and industrial space, it said.

Also Read

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF

Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore

Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney

Welspun One, GRT Group ink Rs 700 crore deal for Tamil Nadu project

No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, the latest digital media setback

'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Outgoing Puma India chief Abhishek Ganguly's new venture raises Rs 430 cr

With Go First gone, rivals Air India, IndiGo, others ramp up flights

Fund 1 has also delivered an impressive track record with over 50 per cent of the Fund 1 portfolio close to being leased and physically delivered within a short span of two years, WOLP said.

It also said that Fund 2 will further add 10-12 million square feet of new projects to this footprint, taking Welspun One's total portfolio to 16-18 million square feet over the next 4-5 years.

Warehousing has been an exciting, high-growth sector which has attracted the attention of investors over the past 2-3 years, especially through Covid-19 where warehousing demand grew exponentially on the back of a spike in e-commerce penetration, the company said.

Post-Covid, demand continues to grow fuelled by multiple growth engines including consumption growth (e-commerce and brick and mortar) and manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Welspun Welspun Enterprises Welspun India

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank
3 min read
Premium

'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Photo: Reuters
5 min read

Outgoing Puma India chief Abhishek Ganguly's new venture raises Rs 430 cr

Abhishek Ganguly
2 min read

With Go First gone, rivals Air India, IndiGo, others ramp up flights

Go First
2 min read

Coal India to phase out mining equipment imports that costs Rs 4,500 cr

coal, fossil fuel
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon