Ever since Go First announced its voluntary insolvency and canceled flights amid the travel season, airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India have stepped up to start new flights, reported Economic Times.
According to the report, Tata Group-owned Air India has increased frequency on routes such as Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh, whereas, IndiGo, on the other hand, has launched flights connecting the two cities from Mumbai. Vistara has hiked the flight frequency on the Delhi-Mumbai route.
On May 3, the Wadia Group-owned Go First filed for insolvency after it announced cancelation of flights for May 4, and May 5. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) court has put a moratorium on the assets of the airline, the government has allocated them as an interim measure till May 23. However, earlier today, it was The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reserved its order till May 22.
According to the report, On Friday, Air India chief Campbell Wilson informed the employees that the airline was planning to quickly increase domestic flights to "fill the gap left by another airline's curtailment of flights, (and) to minimise capacity, frequency and airfare disruptions to the public."
The government of India has also allotted cash-strapped Go First slots after representations that airports will lose money if they are not utilised. Keeping in line with NCLT's order, Go First will be able to get its slots back once it resumes flights.
The report cites data from Cirium, which shows that Go First was scheduled to operate 199 flights from Delhi to Srinagar, 182 flights on the Delhi-Leh route, and 156 flights from Mumbai to Goa, as per the data shared by the company.
Experts expect airfares to go even higher if the demand for destinations where Go First was flying is not met.
