According to the report, Tata Group-owned Air India has increased frequency on routes such as Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh, whereas, IndiGo, on the other hand, has launched flights connecting the two cities from Mumbai. Vistara has hiked the flight frequency on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

Ever since Go First announced its voluntary insolvency and canceled flights amid the travel season, airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India have stepped up to start new flights, reported Economic Times.