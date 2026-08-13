What's next: The AI and A-I challenges for Tata group after Chandra's exit

At TCS, the group’s biggest source of equity capital, Chandrasekaran earlier this year acknowledged that AI-led automation will slow hiring, with the company potentially having as many AI agents as employees within three years. The challenge is strategic as much as operational, as AI-native competitors threaten traditional IT service revenues. TCS’ adjusted net profit rose only 8.3 per cent in FY26, while its market capitalisation fell 34.6 per cent, its weakest annual performance in at least 15 years. Its dividend payout also declined, potentially squeezing Tata Sons’ ability to fund new and loss-making ventures.