Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Whirlpool intends to bring down stake in India unit to around 20% in 2025

Whirlpool intends to bring down stake in India unit to around 20% in 2025

It currently holds 51% stake

Whirlpool

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Whirlpool Corporation announced in its earnings presentation that it intends to bring down its stake in Whirlpool of India to around 20 per cent from 51 per cent by mid to late 2025 via a market sale.
 
It also said in its earnings presentation that it intends to generate around $550-600 million from the stake sale in its Indian entity.
 
"In 2025, our clear capital allocation priorities, along with the anticipated India transaction, will maximise shareholder value and further strengthen our balance sheet,” Jim Peters, chief financial and administrative officer, was quoted as saying in the release.
 
The release also said that its capital allocation priorities demonstrate the company’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet, and it expects to pay down debt by approximately $700 million in 2025.
 
 
Shares of Whirlpool of India closed 20 per cent down at Rs 1,260.80 per share on the NSE following the US-based home appliances major’s announcement to reduce its stake in its Indian entity.

Also Read

Whirlpool

Whirlpool planning to reduce stake in India unit to about 20% in 2025

Washing machine

Whirlpool, PG Electroplast shares climb up to 5% on Dec 24; Here's why

Kevin Samuelson, CEO, Infor

Infor sees 100% growth in India in 2024; to increase headcount by 15-20%

Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE news update: Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday

plane crash

American jet crash: Don't believe there's any survivor, says official

 
In 2024, the parent had sold nearly 24 per cent of its stake in the Indian entity in an effort to pare down debt.
 
It also said in its presentation that it will focus on growth acceleration to deliver shareholder value for Whirlpool of India. It added that the Indian entity is well funded to support critical investments enabling its growth plans.
 
In its investor call with analysts, the company said that India has one of the fastest growth rates globally, and it expects major domestic appliances (MDA) industry volumes in Asia to continue accelerating at 3-5 per cent in 2025.
 
Peters also told investors on the call, “We continue to believe Whirlpool of India has a strong long-term trajectory for growth. This transaction will enable Whirlpool of India to focus on growth acceleration as an independent business, along with utilising its well-funded business to invest further in products and innovation.”
 
He added, “We believe these actions will also deliver value to Whirlpool of India shareholders. This transaction is expected to not only accelerate growth in Whirlpool of India but also allow us to utilise the $550 million to $600 million of net cash and cash generation towards our debt repayment.”
 

More From This Section

Ravi Mital

Companies in India not using IBC enough to resolve insolvency: IBBI chief

Coromandel International

Coromandel International Q3: Net profit more than double to Rs 508 cr

Dabur

FMCG major Dabur to undertake price hikes in toothpaste, fruit juices

Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Q3 results: PAT drops 17.4% to Rs 289 cr, revenue up 40%

Kris Gopalakrishnan

'Law misused': Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to SC/ST Act case against him

Topics : WHIRLPOOL Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon