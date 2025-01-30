Whirlpool intends to bring down stake in India unit to around 20% in 2025

Whirlpool Corporation announced in its earnings presentation that it intends to bring down its stake in Whirlpool of India to around 20 per cent from 51 per cent by mid to late 2025 via a market sale.
It also said in its earnings presentation that it intends to generate around $550-600 million from the stake sale in its Indian entity.
"In 2025, our clear capital allocation priorities, along with the anticipated India transaction, will maximise shareholder value and further strengthen our balance sheet,” Jim Peters, chief financial and administrative officer, was quoted as saying in the release.
The release also said that its capital allocation priorities demonstrate the company’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet, and it expects to pay down debt by approximately $700 million in 2025.
Shares of Whirlpool of India closed 20 per cent down at Rs 1,260.80 per share on the NSE following the US-based home appliances major’s announcement to reduce its stake in its Indian entity.
In 2024, the parent had sold nearly 24 per cent of its stake in the Indian entity in an effort to pare down debt.
It also said in its presentation that it will focus on growth acceleration to deliver shareholder value for Whirlpool of India. It added that the Indian entity is well funded to support critical investments enabling its growth plans.
In its investor call with analysts, the company said that India has one of the fastest growth rates globally, and it expects major domestic appliances (MDA) industry volumes in Asia to continue accelerating at 3-5 per cent in 2025.
Peters also told investors on the call, “We continue to believe Whirlpool of India has a strong long-term trajectory for growth. This transaction will enable Whirlpool of India to focus on growth acceleration as an independent business, along with utilising its well-funded business to invest further in products and innovation.”
He added, “We believe these actions will also deliver value to Whirlpool of India shareholders. This transaction is expected to not only accelerate growth in Whirlpool of India but also allow us to utilise the $550 million to $600 million of net cash and cash generation towards our debt repayment.”