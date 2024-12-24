Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Whirlpool, PG Electroplast shares climb up to 5% on Dec 24; Here's why

Whirlpool, PG Electroplast shares climb up to 5% on Dec 24; Here's why

The rally in these shares was sparked after the companies signed a Definitive Agreement, for contract manufacturing of select models of Whirlpool branded semi-automatic Washing Machines

Washing machine

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Whirlpool of India, PG Electroplast shares in focus: Shares of Whirlpool of India and PG Electroplast were in demand on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
 
Whirlpool of India jumped up to 3.55 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,915.80 per share, while PG Electroplast soared up to 5.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,002 apiece. 
 
The rally in Whirlpool of India and PG Electroplast shares was sparked after the companies signed a Definitive Agreement, for contract manufacturing of select models of Whirlpool branded semi-automatic Washing Machines. 
 
Vikas Gupta, managing director (operations) of PG Electroplast said, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Whirlpool. As a leading home appliance manufacturer in India, Whirlpool is renowned for their industry-leading products. With this association we aim to unlock new opportunities for growth and help Whirlpool deliver exceptional value to its customers while setting new benchmarks in efficiency." 
 
 
Under the arrangement, PGEL will manufacture some of the stock keeping units (SKUs) for Whirlpool at its factory at Roorkee. PGEL is already an existing supplier of Whirlpool branded Air Conditioners and both companies will continue to evaluate the potential expansion opportunities according to the statement released by the two companies.

Also Read

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

MIC Electronics locked in 5% upper circuit on CCA nod for railway systems

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Aurionpro Solutions gains 4% after acquiring Fenixys for Europe expansion

stock market

Greaves Cotton share price up 4% as unit files DRHP for Rs 1,000 crore-IPO

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 24: Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Amber Enterprises surges 13%; records sharpest intra-day rally in 2 months

 
“We are excited to announce that Whirlpool has tied up with PG Electroplast to manufacture certain SKUs of its semi-automatic washing machines. With Whirlpool’s exceptional designs and technology and PGEL’s manufacturing expertise, today’s announcement rearms our commitment to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and providing best in class products to our consumers at an affordable price point,” said Narasimhan Eswar, managing director of Whirlpool of India.
 
About Whirlpool of India, PG Electroplast
 
Whirlpool of India Limited, based in Gurugram, is a prominent name in the Indian home appliances industry. As a leading manufacturer and marketer, the company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities located in Faridabad, Puducherry, and Pune. The state-of-the-art facilities reflect Whirlpool's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to its consumers. 
 
On the other hand, PG Electroplast is a renowned provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing solutions for leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India. 
 
With extensive capabilities in Plastic Injection molding and a comprehensive value chain for Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), the company produces products like Room Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Air Coolers, and LED TVs.
 
At 10:04 AM, Whirlpool of India shares were trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 1,891.75, while PG Electroplast shares were trading 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 975.05 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 78,695.62 levels.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 78,700; Nifty at 23,800; Oil, Auto, IT gain, Bank drags

ipo market listing share market

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Dec 25 for Christmas 2024?

ipo market listing share market

Transrail Lighting IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Top defence stocks for 2025: Nuvama bets big on BEL, Data Patterns

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 buzzing stock PG Electroplast Whirlpool India WHIRLPOOL Indian stock market Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon