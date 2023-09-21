Sebi slaps Rs 65 lakh fine on 13 firms for indulging in non-genuine trades

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed Rs 65 lakh fine on 13 entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

In 13 separate orders on Wednesday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Kalyan Devi Bothra, Kalpesh Udani HUF, Kallol Kutir Pvt Ltd, Jyotiben Prakashkumar Shah, Jyoti Patawari, Jyoti Kariwala, Jupiter Industries and Jugmug Sales Pvt Ltd.

The other entities to be fined by Sebi were Jitendra Rameshbhai Patel, Jugal Kishore Gupta, Kajal Agarwal, JIT Finance Pvt Ltd and Jayshriben Dhirendrakumar Maniar.

The order came after the regulator observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.

Further, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.

The entities to be fined were among those who indulged in reversal trades, Sebi said.

Also Read Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades Sebi imposes Rs 35 lakh fine on 7 entities for non-genuine trades Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades Infinity Learn turns profitable, targets Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025 Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp: Report Vedanta board approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs on pvt placement basis How Bajaj Finserv MF uses behavioural finance in investment philosophy JSW in talks with LG Energy Solution to make EV batteries in India

Reversal trades are non-genuine as they are executed in the normal course of trading, leading to a false or misleading appearance in terms of generating artificial volumes, the regulator said.

By indulging in such trades, the entities violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, it said.

In a separate order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on six individuals for manipulating share prices of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.

The six individuals are Roshanlal Daulatram Aggarwal, Hardasbhai Babubhai Patel, Vinitkumar Popatlal Parikh, Maulik Vinitkumar Parikh, Subhdraben Rameshchandra Shah and Nilesh Rameshchandra Shah.

Sebi had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Mega Nirman and Industries between August 2016 and March 2017.

In another order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for flouting the regulatory norms.