close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal quits, Aparna Iyer takes over charge

Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board

Wipro

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT firm Wipro announced on Thursday that Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal has resigned as chief financial officer.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro stated that Aparna Iyer has been appointed as the new finance chief. Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to explore other career opportunities.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” said Aparna.

“As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organization to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders,” she added.

"Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro Limited.

"Aparna has played an integral role in our finance transformation over the past few years, having a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives. Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with various stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives.

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Wipro to invest $1 bn in AI over 3 years, launches new platform for tech

Edtech ConveGenius builds SwiftChat conversational AI platform on AWS

Black Box opens new centre of excellence in Bengaluru, to create 500 jobs

ITC Hotels signs management agreement for Welcomhotel Kalimpong in WB

Meesho Mall gears up for the festive season, features an array of brands

IT services firm NTT Data launches 3 centres of excellence in Chennai


"I also want to thank Jatin for his contributions to Wipro during his tenure and wish him all the best for his future endeavours." Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003.

Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fundraising, driving business strategy, and growth.
Topics : Wipro Indian CFOs IT services

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon