Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal quits, Aparna Iyer takes over charge

IT firm Wipro announced on Thursday that Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal has resigned as chief financial officer.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro stated that Aparna Iyer has been appointed as the new finance chief. Aparna will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She succeeds Jatin Dalal, who is stepping down as CFO to explore other career opportunities.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” said Aparna.

“As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organization to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders,” she added.

"Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro Limited.

"Aparna has played an integral role in our finance transformation over the past few years, having a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives. Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with various stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives.

"I also want to thank Jatin for his contributions to Wipro during his tenure and wish him all the best for his future endeavours." Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003.

Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fundraising, driving business strategy, and growth.