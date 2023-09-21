Infinity Learn turns profitable, targets Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025

Edtech firm Infinity Learn by Shri Chaitanya has turned profitable in the second year of its operation, with revenue of over Rs 100 crore, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya founding CEO Ujjwal Singh said the company expects Rs 500 crore in revenue by 2025 and over seven times growth in overall subscriber base to 5 crore.

"In less than two years of commencing operations, we have turned profitable, and our topline has crossed Rs 100 crore. We aim to be a Rs 500 crore firm by 2025," Singh told PTI.

Infinity Learn commenced operation in June 2021 and closed the first fiscal with a loss of Rs 37 crore.

The edtech firm, at present, has a gross user base of 70 lakh, out of which 7.5 lakh are paid subscribers.

Singh said the company has started three offline centres and plans to set up 40 centres by 2025.

"Each of the centres will have the capacity to accommodate 2,500-3,000 learners," Singh said.

Infinity Learn will scale up the integrated school programme under which it provides JEE and NEET preparation to students of classes -- 9th to 12th, he added.

"We will expand the integrated school program to 400-500 schools by 2025. We will also scale up our online tuition for mathematics and science for students between classes 4-8. By 2025, we are looking to have 5 crore learners and 10 lakh paid learners," Singh said.

He said that the company may need Rs 300-400 crore for expansion of business to meet the growth targets.

"We are planning to go to market this year to raise funds from external sources. The amount that we will raise is yet to be firm up," Singh said.