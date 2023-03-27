close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chennai's Renaatus gets $ 29 mn contract expand Maldives airport

Project funded by Exim Bank of India, involves constructing an air traffic control tower, fire station and upgrading terminal

Shine Jacob Business Standard
L to R : Mr. Gais Naseer, Managing Director, Addu International Airport Company and Mr. Selvasundaram Poosappan, Chairman, Renaatus Group

L to R : Mr. Gais Naseer, Managing Director, Addu International Airport Company and Mr. Selvasundaram Poosappan, Chairman, Renaatus Group

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renaatus Projects, a construction and construction material manufacturing company in Chennai, has won a $29 million contract from the Maldives government to improve infrastructure at the international airport on Gan Island.
The project, which will be funded by Exim Bank of India, involves constructing an air traffic control tower, fire station and upgrading and renewing the terminal, parking, roads, duty-free shops and restaurants. The project is expected to begin this month and will be completed by 2025.

Renaatus, a construction-to-fabrication multinational, said its target is to increase top line growth from about Rs 800 crore in FY23 to Rs 3,500 crore by 2030. The group is involved in four infrastructure projects in Maldives—two housing projects of its own and two social housing projects funded by the archipelago’s government—to construct more than 600 housing units. In India, the company has completed several prestigious construction projects in Tamil Nadu. It runs three plants to manufacture autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks (sold under the brand name of Renacon), panels, and adhesives in the state. The company plans to set up seven more manufacturing units across the country.
“We have been in the industry for over two decades, and have meticulously developed the capability to provide end-to-end solutions for all construction needs. A value-driven organisation, we are strong in using technology and are committed to the concept of ‘integrated project delivery," said Renaatus group chairman Selvasundaram Poosappan.

"We have a strong foothold in Maldives and Mauritius and aspire to emerge as a key player in the construction industry in India as well. With our pan-India expansion plans and infrastructure and housing projects in the country and abroad, our group is poised to achieve a turnover of Rs. 3,500 crore by 2030. Being in the labour-intensive industry, we hope to create employment opportunities for 30,000-40,000 people by that time,” he said.
Renaatus group's landmark projects include: Renaatus Ithaa Muiy, development of 73 luxury apartments ($13.55 million), makeover of IGMH, Male’ Republic of Maldives, IMFF –Maldives University, and New Supreme Court Building at Port Louis, Mauritius ($24.94 million), Newscast housing project of 600 two-bedroom houses, social housing units in Hulhumale ($28.90 million), development and sale of Hiyaa Residential Apartments in Hulhumale ($30 million), among others.

Also Read

How Bengaluru Airport's new terminal is like a walk in the garden

Air traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: CRISIL

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Smog tower in Anand Vihar brought pollution down by only 17%: Report

Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion

Godrej Security sees Rs 1,200 cr revenue by 2025, bets on landmarks, BFSI

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

SUN Mobility to power 50k e two-wheelers of Zomato's fleet over next 2 yrs

Sun Pharmaceuticals to see drop in revenue owing to IT security incident

Will make India our manufacturing hub, triple our exports by 2025: Daikin


In Tamil Nadu, Renaatus has created many avant–garde projects such as Medavakkam Grade Separator (Rs 98.08 crore), Perungalathur Road Over Bridge (Rs 155.00 crore), Residential & Hospital for New Tirupur Medical College, Tirupur (Rs 175 crore), Residential & Academic Campus Development in JIPMER, Karaikal (Rs 171 crore), upgradation of SH 09 Cuddalore–Madapattu Section (Rs 231 crore), Irrigation Infrastructure in Grand Anicut Canal, Thanjavur (Rs 222 crore).
Topics : Chennai | Maldives | airport

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Etihad Airways resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways
2 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read

DGCA seeks details from Nepal authorities on AI, Nepal Airlines incident

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3
2 min read

Only 15% insolvency cases reach resolution during October-December 2022

Gravel
3 min read

CoC stares at liquidation as IIHL, Torrent pause bidding for next round

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

From soft drinks to soaps, Ambani's Reliance unveils big price war plan

FMCG
6 min read

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre companies wait for crude derivative prices to ease

crude oil
3 min read

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon