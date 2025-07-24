Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lotte India eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue by 2027 after Havmor merger

Lotte India sets sights on Rs 3,000 crore revenue by 2027, launches Korean snack Pepero, and invests Rs 475 crore in Rohtak to scale up domestic manufacturing

The company has also lined up an investment of ₹475 crore in India by December 2026.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

On the back of the successful completion of the Lotte–Havmor merger, confectionery major Lotte Group is expected to cross a revenue of around ₹3,000 crore by 2027, up 71 per cent from around ₹1,750 crore in CY2024, said a top company executive.
 
The company has also lined up an investment of ₹475 crore in India by December 2026, of which ₹225 crore will be allocated to Pepero. Early this month, Lotte Wellfood said it had completed the merger of its two Indian subsidiaries — Lotte India and Havmor Ice Cream — to unify the confectionery and food arms of the Lotte Group.
 
 
“Out of the ₹1,750 crore revenue clocked in 2024, the share of the confectionery business, or Lotte India, was around ₹720 crore, while the ice cream business (Havmor) contributed ₹1,030 crore. This is expected to touch ₹3,000 crore by December 2027, with Lotte India contributing around ₹1,250 crore and Havmor around ₹1,750 crore,” said Milan Wahi, managing director, Lotte India.
 
The company on Wednesday officially launched Lotte Pepero, Korea’s No. 1 biscuit snack brand from the house of Lotte Wellfood. The arrival of Pepero marks a new chapter for Lotte India and for new-generation snack lovers in the country. The product is made in India at Lotte India’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Rohtak, Haryana, and is the company’s foray into the biscuit snack category, designed and packaged especially for India’s vibrant Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
 
“It has been a significant year for us — marked by double-digit growth, deeper market reach and record consumer engagement. To add to this excitement, we are also happy to launch Korea’s most favourite snack brand, Lotte Pepero, to Indian consumers. With this, we’re not just launching a product — we’re introducing a brand that connects emotionally with India’s new generation of snackers,” he said.

“On the back of the successful completion of the merger, we are now targeting a turnover of over ₹2,000 crore in calendar year 2025. We have also invested ₹475 crore in our Rohtak facility to set up a dedicated production line for Pepero and a state-of-the-art warehouse to scale for future growth,” Wahi added.
 
Pepero is a non-messy, crispy and easy-to-carry snack available in two variants — original and crunchy — in trial packs and regular packs, priced between ₹20 and ₹70. The brand will be distributed via modern trade, standalone stores and high-end grocery channels across major metro cities, and will be available on all e-commerce platforms. With its India-first strategy — blending local manufacturing, cultural insight and emotionally engaging campaigns — Lotte India positions Lotte Pepero as the most shareable treat in the country.
 
Lotte India Corporation Ltd came into existence after the takeover of Parrys Confectionery from the Murugappa Group in 2004. Lotte Wellfood (formerly Lotte Confectionery), the parent company of Lotte India, is part of the Korean conglomerate Lotte Corporation. The company is a key player in the confectionery space with strong brands such as Coffy Bite, Coconut Punch, Caramilk, Lacto King, jellies, lollipops and éclairs. Apart from the two state-of-the-art, fully automated Choco Pie manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Rohtak, Lotte India also has a confectionery unit in Nellikuppam (near Puducherry). Additionally, the company outsources production to seven other units across India.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

