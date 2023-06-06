Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Innovation Experience will bring together Microsoft Cloud capabilities with Wipro FullStride Cloud, as well as leverage Wipro’s and Capco’s deep domain expertise in financial services.” IT major Wipro Limited, on Tuesday, announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services, featuring a new suite of banking and financial services solutions built on Microsoft Cloud.



“This Innovation Experience in partnership with Microsoft will also foster and speed up the collaboration that is necessary to continuously help our clients,” he added. “By combining Microsoft Cloud with Wipro FullStride Cloud’s portfolio and deep financial services expertise, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients transformative solutions to tackle their biggest challenges and deliver tangible business outcomes,” said Harpreet Arora, Senior Vice President and Global head of BFSI Domain and Consulting, Wipro Limited.



The Innovation Experience will allow financial services firms to explore new solutions in an immersive 3D environment. Solutions currently available as part of the experience range from prevention of financial crime and loan origination to those that help transform core banking systems and maximize cloud investments. Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.

