Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft

Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships

BS Web Team New Delhi
wipro consumer care

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
IT major Wipro Limited, on Tuesday, announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services, featuring a new suite of banking and financial services solutions built on Microsoft Cloud.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Innovation Experience will bring together Microsoft Cloud capabilities with Wipro FullStride Cloud, as well as leverage Wipro’s and Capco’s deep domain expertise in financial services.”

“By combining Microsoft Cloud with Wipro FullStride Cloud’s portfolio and deep financial services expertise, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients transformative solutions to tackle their biggest challenges and deliver tangible business outcomes,” said Harpreet Arora, Senior Vice President and Global head of BFSI Domain and Consulting, Wipro Limited.
“This Innovation Experience in partnership with Microsoft will also foster and speed up the collaboration that is necessary to continuously help our clients,” he added.  

The Innovation Experience will allow financial services firms to explore new solutions in an immersive 3D environment. Solutions currently available as part of the experience range from prevention of financial crime and loan origination to those that help transform core banking systems and maximize cloud investments.

“Using Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Wipro has delivered a variety of new, innovative solutions that will help financial institutions speed time to value and drive sustainable growth. We’re excited that our joint customers can now test drive them via Wipro’s virtual Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft.
“Financial services enterprises are looking to enhance their industry cloud journey by focusing on expertise for complex domain challenges leveraging platform-based cloud operating models. This Microsoft and Wipro partnership is an evolutionary step in this direction to help financial services clients accelerate their transformation and enhance cloud value realization,” said Nitish Mittal, Partner, Everest Group.

Wipro Microsoft Innovation

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

