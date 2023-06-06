Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft

IT major Wipro Limited, on Tuesday, announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services, featuring a new suite of banking and financial services solutions built on Microsoft Cloud.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Innovation Experience will bring together Microsoft Cloud capabilities with Wipro FullStride Cloud, as well as leverage Wipro’s and Capco’s deep domain expertise in financial services.”
“By combining Microsoft Cloud with Wipro FullStride Cloud’s portfolio and deep financial services expertise, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients transformative solutions to tackle their biggest challenges and deliver tangible business outcomes,” said Harpreet Arora, Senior Vice President and Global head of BFSI Domain and Consulting, Wipro Limited.
“This Innovation Experience in partnership with Microsoft will also foster and speed up the collaboration that is necessary to continuously help our clients,” he added.
Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.
The Innovation Experience will allow financial services firms to explore new solutions in an immersive 3D environment. Solutions currently available as part of the experience range from prevention of financial crime and loan origination to those that help transform core banking systems and maximize cloud investments.
Also Read
Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps
Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'
Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone
Microsoft Bing AI Copilot: Multimodal input, plug-ins and more in the works
Sonata Software announces partnership with SAP Commerce to drive innovation
Fintech major PhonePe launches AA Services via wholly-owned subsidiary
Sequoia India renames itself as Peak XV Partners; to operate independently
L&T Construction wins orders for its buildings and factories business
India Inc's revenue grew 11.4% in Q4FY23, but geopolitical tensions remain
“Using Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Wipro has delivered a variety of new, innovative solutions that will help financial institutions speed time to value and drive sustainable growth. We’re excited that our joint customers can now test drive them via Wipro’s virtual Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft.
“Financial services enterprises are looking to enhance their industry cloud journey by focusing on expertise for complex domain challenges leveraging platform-based cloud operating models. This Microsoft and Wipro partnership is an evolutionary step in this direction to help financial services clients accelerate their transformation and enhance cloud value realization,” said Nitish Mittal, Partner, Everest Group.
Wipro
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX