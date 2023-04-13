close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

Microsoft also announced the new versions of its existing integrations across Bing, Skype, Microsoft Start, and Microsoft Edge apps. Below are the details

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI

Microsoft brings Bing AI to SwiftKey

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft on Thursday announced updates related to its generative artificial intelligence-powered search platform, Bing AI. The American technology giant has integrated the AI-powered Bing services in its smartphone keyboard app SwiftKey, which is available on Play Store for Android smartphones and App Store for Apple iPhones. Besides, the company announced the new versions of its existing integrations across Bing, Skype, Microsoft Start, and Microsoft Edge apps. Below are the details:

The updated SwiftKey app is available today. The updated app brings the Bing icon above the keyboard. A tap on the icon opens the Chat, Tone, and Search option. With the chat functionality, you can access the new Bing on the go for more detailed queries.

With the tone feature, you can communicate effectively by using AI to customise the in-progress text to fit any situation. The tone feature is to make words sound more professional, casual, polite, or concise enough for a social post.

With the search functionality, you can quickly search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps.

These new features in SwiftKey are accessible in all markets where the new Bing is available. While the search feature is available for all, the tone and chat require signing into Microsoft Account that has been approved to access the new Bing preview.

Besides the new Bing AI-powered SwiftKey app, Microsoft announced an updated Bing app for smartphones with gendered translation functionality for alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian.

Also Read

Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone

GPT-4: Bing to Word and Excel, AI is changing Microsoft platform experience

Explained: Why is Microsoft's Bing behaving like your confused friend?

Even Bing admits Google is better in a chat with the improved search engine

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G with triple camera setup on April 17

In the Skype app, Microsoft has expanded access to the AI-powered Bing in group chats. With the new integration, everyone in group chat gets access to new Bing – only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview.

Lastly, Microsoft announced the new Bing is now available via the Microsoft Start app too, for users who have cleared the waitlist.

Topics : Apple iPhone | Microsoft India | Microsoft | Microsoft Keyboard | Google Android | Apple app store

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

OpenAI will pay people to highlight vulnerabilities in bot ChatGPT

ChatGPT
2 min read

WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report

WhatsApp
2 min read

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Apple market share in Indian PC market to go up in 2023, say analysts

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

OnePlus 9 5G available at discounted price in India: Details here

OnePlus 9 5G
2 min read

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read

IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast to 5.9% as global banking crisis weighs

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon