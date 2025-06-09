Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

Wipro has shifted its regional headquarters to Riyadh and signed a pact with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University to launch a tech centre supporting Saudi Vision 2030

Wipro

Earlier in March, Wipro announced a restructuring of its global business lines to better align with evolving client demands and sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services and digital transformation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro Limited, India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, has relocated its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new office was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Wipro’s executive team, employees and customers. The company’s regional footprint also includes offices in Jeddah, Jubail and Al Khobar.
 
“The inauguration of Wipro's new regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone that contributes to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy,” said Mohammed AlRobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

MoU signed with PMU for tech centre

Wipro also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE will provide academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience and access to Wipro’s global resources. The initiative aims to nurture local technology talent.
 
 
“This also underscores the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia's digital business environment. We value the company's investment in developing national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global technology hub,” AlRobayan added.

Strategic commitment to Saudi growth

Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro, said, “The establishment of our new regional headquarters in Riyadh reaffirms our commitment to supporting the dynamic business landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Also Read

Tata Memorial Hospital

Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

PremiumWipro

Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

PremiumSandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

AI adoption accelerates when proper data plan is in place: Wipro CTO

Wipro

Wipro launches global 'Innovation Network' to boost AI-led collaboration

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

 
“This strategic move, combined with our ongoing involvement in supporting the goals of the Kingdom, aligns with our vision of driving sustained growth and a future-ready workforce in the region. This commitment is strengthened by the recent appointment of Mohamed Mousa as our new Managing Director for Wipro Middle East out of our Riyadh headquarters, which will further advance our decades-long presence in the Middle East.”

Global realignment and digital focus

Earlier in March, Wipro announced a restructuring of its global business lines to better align with evolving client demands and sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services and digital transformation.
 
Effective 1 April, the company reorganised operations into four global business lines: technology services, business process services, consulting and engineering.
 
“This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus on client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said Srini Pallia, Wipro’s chief executive and managing director, in a March statement.

Q4 Results

Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services provider, posted a 25.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024–25, reaching ₹3,570 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit rose by 6.4 per cent.
 
Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹22,504 crore, marking a 1.3 per cent rise compared to the same period last year and a 0.8 per cent increase over the previous quarter.
 
In constant currency terms, revenue from the IT services segment declined by 1.2 per cent year-on-year and by 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. 
The CEO had attributed the decline in revenue to a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, further impacted by the tariff war that affected industries.
 

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip launches investment arm to back growth-ready, profitable firms

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Continental to infuse Rs 100 cr in India to boost passenger vehicle biz

Birla Estates launches interactive AI powered ChatBot LIDEA on WhatsApp

Birla Estates raises Rs 420 cr from IFC to finance projects in Mumbai, Pune

Tenneco

Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

2025 TVS Apache

TVS Motor rolls out updated Apache RTR 200 4V to mark 20-year milestone

Topics : Wipro IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon