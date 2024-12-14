Business Standard
Worldwide Realty to invest Rs 320 cr on 22 acre housing project in Haryana

The Gurugram-based company is developing the Golden Residences project under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) scheme of the Haryana government

The company will be launching more independent floors in the next phase. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Real estate firm Worldwide Realty will invest around Rs 320 crore to develop a 22-acre housing project in Manesar, Haryana.

The Gurugram-based company is developing the Golden Residences project under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) scheme of the Haryana government.

"In this 22-acre project, we have already sold some housing plots. Now, we are launching 400 independent floors for sale," said Vikas Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer of Worldwide Realty Pvt Ltd.

The company will be launching more independent floors in the next phase.

Asked about the total investment of the entire 22-acre project, Aggarwal said the construction cost will be around Rs 320 crore.

 

The company owns the land parcel historically.

"We have launched independent floors at a starting price of Rs 1.7 crore each," Aggarwal said.

The company has already developed the infrastructure under this project, which is part of a large 180-acre integrated township The Golden City.

Out of this 180-acre land parcel, the company has already developed a 118-acre industrial park in this township and is now constructing a 22-acre residential project.

It will be left with 40 acres of land for future development.

"Manesar, Haryana, is fast emerging as the premier destination for both discerning homebuyers and astute investors," Aggarwal said.

He said there is a significant demand for residential and industrial space in Manesar from end users.

According to real estate consultants, the real estate market is witnessing strong sales in the last three years.

Builders with a good track record of execution have benefited from the revival in housing demand post-COVID pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Real Estate housing project Haryana

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

