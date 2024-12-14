Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to send two planes to bring back stranded passengers from Istanbul

IndiGo to send two planes to bring back stranded passengers from Istanbul

On Thursday, hundreds of IndiGo passengers were stuck at Istanbul airport after their flights to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed

The airline operates two daily flights to Istanbul with leased Boeing 777 aircraft -- one from Delhi and another from Mumbai. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

IndiGo is sending two planes to Istanbul to bring back passengers stranded in the Turkish capital after their flight to Delhi was cancelled on Friday due to a technical issue.

On Thursday, hundreds of IndiGo passengers were stuck at Istanbul airport after their flights to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed. They were stranded for over 24 hours, and many took to social media to complain about the delays and lack of facilities.

There was a cascading effect on the airline's scheduled flights on the two routes.

IndiGo, on Friday evening, said all necessary steps were taken to ensure customers were apprised and provided with refreshments and accommodation, where possible.

 

On Saturday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 12, operating from Istanbul to Delhi, was cancelled due to a technical issue.

The cancellation happened on Friday.

The airline operates two daily flights to Istanbul with leased Boeing 777 aircraft -- one from Delhi and another from Mumbai.

"Alternative aircraft have been arranged to transport passengers to their destination. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate their understanding in this matter," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

A source in the know the airline will be sending two A321 planes to Istanbul to bring the passengers from there.

Details about the number of passengers who were booked on the cancelled flight on Friday could not be immediately ascertained.

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

